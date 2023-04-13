The Macerich Company (MAC) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. The Macerich Company’s current trading price is -32.54% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 34.50%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $7.38 and $14.71. The company, active in the Real Estate sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.6 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.81 million observed over the last three months.

The Macerich Company (MAC) has a current stock price of $9.92. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $10.50 after opening at $10.45. The stock’s low for the day was $9.91, and it eventually closed at $10.27.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Macerich Company’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $14.71 on 04/21/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $7.38 on 09/26/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

The Macerich Company (MAC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -13.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.16B and boasts a workforce of 650 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for The Macerich Company

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating The Macerich Company as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.90, with a change in price of -3.24. Similarly, The Macerich Company recorded 1,787,883 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -24.62%.

How MAC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MAC stands at 1.59. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.59.

MAC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of The Macerich Company over the past 50 days is 20.05%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 56.10%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 63.14% and 59.79%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

MAC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -11.90% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 17.37%. The price of MAC leaped by -4.52% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -4.89%.