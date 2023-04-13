The Future of Expedia Group Inc.: Analyzing EXPE

The current stock price for Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) is $89.34. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $92.48 after opening at $92.32. It dipped to a low of $89.0561 before ultimately closing at $91.79.

In terms of market performance, Expedia Group Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $196.78 on 04/21/22, while the lowest value was $82.39 on 12/22/22.

52-week price history of EXPE Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Expedia Group Inc.’s current trading price is -54.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.44%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $82.39 and $196.78. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 2.26 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.67 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.67B and boasts a workforce of 16500 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 100.65, with a change in price of -10.60. Similarly, Expedia Group Inc. recorded 2,509,539 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.61%.

EXPE Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EXPE stands at 2.73. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.73.

EXPE Stock Stochastic Average

Expedia Group Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 0.92%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 3.82%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 13.01% and 16.07%, respectively.

EXPE Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 1.99% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -3.61%. Over the past 30 days, the price of EXPE has leaped by -5.96%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.72%.