TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (TESS) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated’s current trading price is 35.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 118.11%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $4.03 and $6.50 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.83 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 8700.0 over the last three months.

The stock of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (TESS) is currently priced at $8.79. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $8.79 after opening at $8.77. The day’s lowest price was $8.77 before the stock closed at $4.70.

In terms of market performance, TESSCO Technologies Incorporated had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $6.50 on 04/12/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $4.03 on 10/12/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (TESS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 77.22% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 79.90M and boasts a workforce of 530 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.85, with a change in price of +3.90. Similarly, TESSCO Technologies Incorporated recorded 19,531 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +79.75%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TESS stands at 0.86. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.86.

TESS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, TESSCO Technologies Incorporated’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 100.00%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 100.00%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 78.34% and 73.13%, respectively.

TESS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant gain of 79.39% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 115.44%. Over the past 30 days, the price of TESS has fallen by 94.04%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 89.03%.