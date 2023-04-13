TC Energy Corporation (TRP) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. TC Energy Corporation’s current trading price is -29.29% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 14.13%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $36.79 and $59.38. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Energy reached around 2.82 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.95 million over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of TC Energy Corporation (TRP) is $41.99. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $42.38 after opening at $41.49. The stock touched a low of $41.44 before closing at $41.25.

The market performance of TC Energy Corporation has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $59.38 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $36.79, recorded on 03/16/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 42.55B and boasts a workforce of 7477 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for TC Energy Corporation

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating TC Energy Corporation as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 41.55, with a change in price of -5.82. Similarly, TC Energy Corporation recorded 2,117,594 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.17%.

How TRP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TRP stands at 1.85. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.59.

TRP Stock Stochastic Average

TC Energy Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 81.63%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 93.02%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 92.58% and 91.32%, respectively.

TRP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 5.34%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 3.91%. The price of TRP fallen by 7.17% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.00%.