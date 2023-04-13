Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s current trading price is -25.63% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.95%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $8.60 and $12.72 The company’s shares, which are part of the Real Estate sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.19 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 2.12 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) is $9.46. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $9.74 after an opening price of $9.71. The stock briefly fell to $9.44 before ending the session at $9.59.

In terms of market performance, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $12.72 on 06/07/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $8.60 on 03/24/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.05% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.97B and boasts a workforce of 40 employees.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.14, with a change in price of -1.23. Similarly, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. recorded 2,137,579 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.51%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SHO stands at 0.45. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.33.

SHO Stock Stochastic Average

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 30.90%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 61.99%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 64.60% and 64.18%, respectively.

SHO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price loss of -2.07% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -1.46%. The price of SHO leaped by -2.67% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -2.27%.