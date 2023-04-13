Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Splash Beverage Group Inc.’s current trading price is -66.09% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 55.96%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.75 and $3.45 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Defensive sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.62 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.19 million over the last three months.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) stock is currently valued at $1.17. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $1.32 after opening at $1.28. The stock briefly dropped to $1.12 before ultimately closing at $1.28.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Splash Beverage Group Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $3.45 on 07/21/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.75 on 01/10/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) has experienced a quarterly rise of 46.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 49.10M and boasts a workforce of 40 employees.

Splash Beverage Group Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Splash Beverage Group Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.1682, with a change in price of +0.10. Similarly, Splash Beverage Group Inc. recorded 206,722 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +9.35%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SBEV stands at 0.39. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.27.

SBEV Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Splash Beverage Group Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 17.07%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 6.85%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 8.38% and 11.80%, respectively.

SBEV Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 21.70%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -12.69%. The price of SBEV decreased -25.00% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -15.83%.