Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Skillsoft Corp.’s current trading price is -73.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 70.87%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.03 and $6.65 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Defensive sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.69 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.43 million over the last three months.

Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) stock is currently valued at $1.76. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $2.045 after opening at $2.01. The stock briefly dropped to $1.72 before ultimately closing at $2.02.

Skillsoft Corp. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $6.65 on 06/08/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $1.03 on 12/20/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.53% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 272.66M and boasts a workforce of 2943 employees.

Skillsoft Corp.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Skillsoft Corp. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.74, with a change in price of -0.10. Similarly, Skillsoft Corp. recorded 480,156 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.38%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SKIL stands at 1.10. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.02.

SKIL Stock Stochastic Average

Skillsoft Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 49.36%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 8.89%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 52.43% and 62.92%, respectively.

SKIL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 35.38%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 6.67%. The price of SKIL decreased -10.20% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.20%.