Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s Shares Reel: 13.06% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 13.80B Market Cap

The stock price for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) currently stands at $64.68. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $67.82 after starting at $67.82. The stock’s lowest price was $65.8972 before closing at $66.38.

The market performance of Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $88.25 on 05/27/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $47.47 on 11/03/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of STX Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s current trading price is -26.71% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 36.25%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $47.47 and $88.25. In the Technology sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.72 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.5 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.06% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.80B and boasts a workforce of 40000 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Seagate Technology Holdings plc

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Seagate Technology Holdings plc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 60.59, with a change in price of +10.89. Similarly, Seagate Technology Holdings plc recorded 2,377,635 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +20.20%.

STX Stock Stochastic Average

Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 40.08%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 66.44%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 81.32% and 86.20%, respectively.

STX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 22.94%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 24.46%. The price of STX fallen by 6.00% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.28%.