Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s current trading price is -42.29% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.72%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $10.70 and $20.34. The company, active in the Real Estate sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.52 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 3.26 million observed over the last three months.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) has a current stock price of $11.74. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $12.36 after opening at $12.36. The stock’s low for the day was $11.71, and it eventually closed at $12.14.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $20.34 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value being $10.70 on 03/24/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.57% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.60B and boasts a workforce of 91 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.74, with a change in price of -0.84. Similarly, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. recorded 3,173,508 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -6.68%.

How PK’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PK stands at 1.06. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.06.

PK Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. over the last 50 days is at 22.25%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 59.77%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 65.28% and 62.03%, respectively.

PK Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price loss of -0.42% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 2.54%. The price of PK leaped by -4.01% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -3.53%.