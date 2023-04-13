Palo Alto Networks Inc. Inc. (PANW) Price Performance Over the Years: A Comparative Study

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price gain of 39.95% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 19.70%. The price of PANW fallen by 5.05% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.65%.

The present stock price for Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is $195.28. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $196.81 after an opening price of $195.05. The stock briefly fell to $193.43 before ending the session at $192.81.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Palo Alto Networks Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $213.63 on 04/20/22 and the lowest value was $132.22 on 01/12/23.

52-week price history of PANW Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s current trading price is -8.59% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 47.69%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$132.22 and $213.63. The Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 2.55 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 4.35 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) has experienced a quarterly rise of 45.53% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 59.79B and boasts a workforce of 13932 employees.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 34 analysts are rating Palo Alto Networks Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 167.97, with a change in price of +32.90. Similarly, Palo Alto Networks Inc. recorded 4,261,615 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +20.26%.

PANW’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PANW stands at 5.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

PANW Stock Stochastic Average

Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 89.13%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 73.11%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 63.95% and 59.44%, respectively.