Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Ocean Biomedical Inc.’s current trading price is -74.85% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 118.63%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $3.06 and $26.60. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 13.1 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 2.14 million observed over the last three months.

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA) currently has a stock price of $6.69. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $4.85 after opening at $4.71. The lowest recorded price for the day was $4.50 before it closed at $4.51.

Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $26.60 on 02/23/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $3.06, recorded on 02/22/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -35.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 160.01M and boasts a workforce of 9 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.85, with a change in price of -3.63. Similarly, Ocean Biomedical Inc. recorded 1,399,388 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -35.62%.

How OCEA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OCEA stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

OCEA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Ocean Biomedical Inc. over the last 50 days is at 14.87%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 60.61%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 23.28% and 11.50%, respectively.

OCEA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -35.67%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -34.25%. Over the last 30 days, the price of OCEA has leaped by -9.72%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 23.66%.