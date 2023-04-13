NTR’s Financial Health: Exploring Nutrien Ltd.’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio of 1.79

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) currently has a stock price of $72.21. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $74.40 after opening at $74.03. The lowest recorded price for the day was $72.18 before it closed at $73.30.

Nutrien Ltd.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $117.25 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value being $67.52 on 04/06/23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of NTR Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Nutrien Ltd.’s current trading price is -38.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 6.95%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $67.52 and $117.25. The Basic Materials sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 2.19 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 2.22 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.84% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 51.03B and boasts a workforce of 24700 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Nutrien Ltd.

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Nutrien Ltd. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 76.68, with a change in price of -7.31. Similarly, Nutrien Ltd. recorded 2,079,100 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.19%.

NTR Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NTR stands at 0.46. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.35.

NTR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Nutrien Ltd. over the past 50 days is 26.59%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 52.52%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 44.73% and 28.91%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

NTR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -1.12%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -15.13%. Over the last 30 days, the price of NTR has leaped by -2.51%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.14%.