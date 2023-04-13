NiSource Inc. Inc. (NI) Price Performance and Its Relation to the Tech Industry

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 4.52% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 16.88%. Over the past 30 days, the price of NI has fallen by 4.87%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.24%.

The current stock price for NiSource Inc. (NI) is $28.66. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $28.85 after opening at $28.62. It dipped to a low of $28.485 before ultimately closing at $28.64.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, NiSource Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $32.30 on 04/21/22, while the lowest value was $23.78 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of NI Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. NiSource Inc.’s current trading price is -11.27% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.52%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $23.78 and $32.30. The Utilities sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 3.28 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 3.83 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

NiSource Inc. (NI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.99% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.77B and boasts a workforce of 7117 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for NiSource Inc.

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating NiSource Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 27.43, with a change in price of +2.98. Similarly, NiSource Inc. recorded 3,838,960 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +11.60%.

NI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NI stands at 1.88. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.58.

NI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of NiSource Inc. over the past 50 days is 90.43%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 90.43%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 90.54% and 92.37%, respectively, over the past 20 days.