Navigating ASO’s Stock Market Maze: Ups and Downs in 2023

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 29.27%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 55.07%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ASO has fallen by 16.20%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.53%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) currently has a stock price of $67.92. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $69.02 after opening at $66.53. The lowest recorded price for the day was $66.40 before it closed at $65.93.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $67.70 on 04/12/23, and the lowest price during that time was $25.10, recorded on 05/25/22.

52-week price history of ASO Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s current trading price is 0.32% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 170.60%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $25.10 and $67.70. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 2.5 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 1.39 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 23.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.25B and boasts a workforce of 22010 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 57.01, with a change in price of +19.86. Similarly, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. recorded 1,552,633 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +41.32%.

ASO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ASO stands at 0.36. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.36.

ASO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. over the last 50 days is at 91.53%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 89.94%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 79.46% and 67.82%, respectively.