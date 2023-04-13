Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Nasdaq Inc.’s current trading price is -20.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.36%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $46.77 and $69.22. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.94 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 2.56 million over the last 3 months.

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) stock is currently valued at $54.89. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $55.38 after opening at $54.77. The stock briefly dropped to $54.675 before ultimately closing at $54.35.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Nasdaq Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $69.22 on 12/02/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $46.77 on 05/19/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) has experienced a quarterly decline of -12.23% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 26.67B and boasts a workforce of 6377 employees.

Nasdaq Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Nasdaq Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 59.58, with a change in price of -9.90. Similarly, Nasdaq Inc. recorded 2,336,996 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.28%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NDAQ stands at 0.88. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.77.

NDAQ Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Nasdaq Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 38.32%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 88.55%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 84.14% and 87.18% respectively.

NDAQ Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -10.53%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -4.87%. The price of NDAQ increased 5.62% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.35%.