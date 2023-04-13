Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s current trading price is -47.01% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 225.71%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.30 and $1.85 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.8 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.88 million over the last three months.

At present, Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) has a stock price of $0.98. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $1.05 after an opening price of $0.9263. The day’s lowest price was $0.9263, and it closed at $0.94.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $1.85 on 06/21/22 and the lowest value was $0.30 on 05/12/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 14.33% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 122.54M and boasts a workforce of 36 employees.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Mereo BioPharma Group plc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8405, with a change in price of +0.19. Similarly, Mereo BioPharma Group plc recorded 829,714 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +23.79%.

MREO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 52.03%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 80.77%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 86.73% and 86.27%, respectively.

MREO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 30.72%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -0.97%. Over the last 30 days, the price of MREO has fallen by 13.47%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 23.17%.