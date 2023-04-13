McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. McDonald’s Corporation’s current trading price is -0.08% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 24.95%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $228.34 and $285.54. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.56 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 2.74 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) is $285.30. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $286.79 after an opening price of $283.85. The stock briefly fell to $283.50 before ending the session at $284.48.

McDonald’s Corporation experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $285.54 on 04/12/23 and the lowest value was $228.34 on 05/19/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.09% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 208.06B and boasts a workforce of 150000 employees.

McDonald’s Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 20 analysts are rating McDonald’s Corporation as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 269.92, with a change in price of +17.46. Similarly, McDonald’s Corporation recorded 2,698,244 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.52%.

MCD Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for McDonald’s Corporation over the last 50 days is 94.40%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 93.85%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 94.79% and 93.84%, respectively.

MCD Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 8.26% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 21.43%. The price of MCD fallen by 8.45% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.07%.