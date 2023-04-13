MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. MaxLinear Inc.’s current trading price is -41.62% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 7.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $29.27 and $53.65. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.69 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.5 million observed over the last three months.

MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) current stock price is $31.32. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $34.27 after opening at $34.02. The stock’s lowest point was $31.26 before it closed at $33.70.

In terms of market performance, MaxLinear Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $53.65 on 05/04/22, while the lowest value was $29.27 on 10/13/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -12.37% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.51B and boasts a workforce of 1844 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for MaxLinear Inc.

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating MaxLinear Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 35.71, with a change in price of -5.67. Similarly, MaxLinear Inc. recorded 483,668 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.33%.

How MXL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MXL stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.18.

MXL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of MaxLinear Inc. over the last 50 days is at 0.48%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 1.26%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 34.66% and 43.65%, respectively.

MXL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -7.75%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -5.21%. The price of MXL decreased -4.60% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -9.16%.