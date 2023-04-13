LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Inc. (LYB) Price Performance: A Guide to Financial Ratios

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 17.08%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 23.82%. The price of LYB increased 12.02% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.05%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) stock is currently valued at $97.21. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $98.20 after opening at $97.79. The stock briefly dropped to $96.89 before ultimately closing at $95.46.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $112.53 on 05/31/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $71.46 on 09/23/22.

52-week price history of LYB Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s current trading price is -13.61% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 36.03%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$71.46 and $112.53. The LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s shares, which operate in the Basic Materials, saw a trading volume of around 2.86 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 2.07 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 31.66B and boasts a workforce of 19300 employees.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating LyondellBasell Industries N.V. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 90.10, with a change in price of +11.93. Similarly, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. recorded 2,012,784 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +13.99%.

LYB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LYB stands at 0.90. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.84.

LYB Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 79.61%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 94.16%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 92.26% and 89.60%, respectively.