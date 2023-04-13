Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -81.02% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 30.74%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.27 and $1.86. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.6 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 0.74 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) is currently priced at $0.35. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $0.354 after opening at $0.315. The day’s lowest price was $0.315 before the stock closed at $0.30.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $1.86 on 09/08/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.27 on 03/27/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -30.77% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 44.64M and boasts a workforce of 44 employees.

Leap Therapeutics Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Leap Therapeutics Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.5073, with a change in price of -0.35. Similarly, Leap Therapeutics Inc. recorded 667,728 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -50.06%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LPTX stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

LPTX Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 18.60%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 35.40%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 22.67% and 17.98% respectively.

LPTX Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -21.56% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -59.43%. Over the past 30 days, the price of LPTX has leaped by -25.70%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 13.87%.