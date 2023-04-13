Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Ivanhoe Electric Inc.’s current trading price is -31.78% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 61.06%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $7.01 and $16.55 The company’s shares, which are part of the Basic Materials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.92 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.42 million over the last three months.

The stock of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) is currently priced at $11.29. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $11.59 after opening at $10.82. The day’s lowest price was $10.82 before the stock closed at $10.82.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.05B and boasts a workforce of 244 employees.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Ivanhoe Electric Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.62, with a change in price of -1.18. Similarly, Ivanhoe Electric Inc. recorded 348,690 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.46%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IE stands at 0.13. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.13.

IE Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Ivanhoe Electric Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 12.04%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 29.15%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 14.81% and 11.36%, respectively.

IE Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -7.08% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 35.05%. Over the past 30 days, the price of IE has leaped by -11.10%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.05%.