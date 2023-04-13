Hudbay Minerals Inc. Inc. (HBM) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 5.52%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 37.53%. The price of HBM increased 15.30% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.69%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) current stock price is $5.35. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $5.25 after opening at $5.22. The stock’s lowest point was $5.145 before it closed at $5.19.

The stock market performance of Hudbay Minerals Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $7.80 on 04/14/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $3.08, recorded on 07/14/22.

52-week price history of HBM Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s current trading price is -31.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 73.70%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $3.08 and $7.80. The Basic Materials sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 3.01 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 2.63 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.28% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.85B and boasts a workforce of 2505 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc.

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Hudbay Minerals Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.27, with a change in price of -0.11. Similarly, Hudbay Minerals Inc. recorded 2,588,859 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.02%.

HBM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HBM stands at 0.79. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.78.

HBM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Hudbay Minerals Inc. over the last 50 days is at 69.48%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 91.64%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 82.87% and 75.84%, respectively.