Guess’ Inc. (GES) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Guess’ Inc.’s current trading price is -19.51% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 39.10%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $14.27 and $24.66. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.61 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.7 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Guess’ Inc. (GES) is $19.85. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $19.49 after an opening price of $19.41. The stock briefly fell to $18.84 before ending the session at $19.00.

Guess’ Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $24.66 on 04/20/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $14.27 on 09/30/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Guess’ Inc. (GES) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.05B and boasts a workforce of 12500 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 20.94, with a change in price of +0.92. Similarly, Guess’ Inc. recorded 795,337 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.85%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GES stands at 0.82. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.74.

GES Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Guess’ Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 33.87%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 84.88%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 58.10% and 42.31% respectively.

GES Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price loss of -4.06% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 28.90%. The price of GES leaped by -6.68% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 5.59%.