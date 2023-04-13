Gray Television Inc.: A Comprehensive Look at the Stock’s Ups and Downs

Currently, the stock price of Gray Television Inc. (GTN) is $8.10. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $8.75 after opening at $8.74. The stock touched a low of $8.09 before closing at $8.63.

In terms of market performance, Gray Television Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $21.52 on 04/13/22, while the lowest value was $7.97 on 04/05/23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of GTN Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Gray Television Inc.’s current trading price is -62.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 1.69%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $7.97 and $21.52. The Communication Services sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.71 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.79 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -31.18% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 746.17M and boasts a workforce of 8942 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Gray Television Inc.

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Gray Television Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.95, with a change in price of -3.32. Similarly, Gray Television Inc. recorded 796,403 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -29.07%.

GTN Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GTN stands at 3.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.04.

GTN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Gray Television Inc. over the last 50 days is at 2.10%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 10.93%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 24.22% and 20.98%, respectively.

GTN Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -27.61%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -44.97%. The price of GTN leaped by -14.19% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.12%.