GPRE: A Tale of Ups & Downs – 20.57% gain in 6 Months, 6.90% in 30 Days

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price gain of 8.75% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 20.57%. The price of GPRE fallen by 6.90% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 7.49%.

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) has a current stock price of $33.17. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $33.55 after opening at $32.64. The stock’s low for the day was $32.17, and it eventually closed at $32.25.

The market performance of Green Plains Inc. has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $41.25 on 08/11/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $26.09, recorded on 05/02/22.

52-week price history of GPRE Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Green Plains Inc.’s current trading price is -19.59% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.14%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $26.09 and $41.25. The Basic Materials sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.32 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.86 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.14% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.94B and boasts a workforce of 902 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Green Plains Inc.

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Green Plains Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 32.26, with a change in price of -3.34. Similarly, Green Plains Inc. recorded 850,224 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.15%.

GPRE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GPRE stands at 0.70. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.54.

GPRE Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Green Plains Inc. over the past 50 days is 55.74%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 93.47%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 84.57% and 70.80%, respectively, over the past 20 days.