GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. GDS Holdings Limited’s current trading price is -56.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 95.78%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $8.41 and $37.79. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.89 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.09 million over the last 3 months.

At present, GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) has a stock price of $16.46. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $18.195 after an opening price of $17.89. The day’s lowest price was $16.30, and it closed at $17.93.

In terms of market performance, GDS Holdings Limited had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $37.79 on 04/13/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $8.41 on 10/31/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -31.10% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.26B and boasts a workforce of 2185 employees.

GDS Holdings Limited: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating GDS Holdings Limited as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 19.76, with a change in price of -0.16. Similarly, GDS Holdings Limited recorded 1,406,850 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.96%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GDS stands at 1.86. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.60.

GDS Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for GDS Holdings Limited over the last 50 days is 10.04%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 20.22%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 34.29% and 39.85%, respectively.

GDS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -20.17%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 8.79%. Over the last 30 days, the price of GDS has fallen by 4.05%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.53%.