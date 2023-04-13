Galera Therapeutics Inc.: A Year of Highs, Lows, and Market Resilience

The stock price for Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) currently stands at $2.81. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $2.90 after starting at $2.74. The stock’s lowest price was $2.60 before closing at $2.70.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $2.84 on 04/12/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $1.12 on 07/26/22.

52-week price history of GRTX Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Galera Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -1.05% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 150.89%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $1.12 to $2.84. In the Healthcare sector, the Galera Therapeutics Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.73 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.69 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 47.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 112.71M and boasts a workforce of 31 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Inc.

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Galera Therapeutics Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.96, with a change in price of +1.08. Similarly, Galera Therapeutics Inc. recorded 466,280 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +62.43%.

GRTX Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Galera Therapeutics Inc. over the last 50 days is 93.57%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 91.43%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 86.97% and 85.84%, respectively.

GRTX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 88.59%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 72.39%. The price of GRTX fallen by 48.68% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.40%.