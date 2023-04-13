FNGR’s Market Fluctuations: Is Now the Right Time to Invest?

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -44.48%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -80.25%. Over the last 30 days, the price of FNGR has fallen by 40.54%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.32%.

At present, FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) has a stock price of $1.56. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $2.07 after an opening price of $1.73. The day’s lowest price was $1.56, and it closed at $1.73.

FingerMotion Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $9.80 on 10/12/22 and the lowest value was $0.62 on 09/22/22.

52-week price history of FNGR Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. FingerMotion Inc.’s current trading price is -84.07% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 151.61%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.62 and $9.80. The FingerMotion Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Communication Services, saw a trading volume of around 0.85 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.23 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -60.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 74.02M and boasts a workforce of 68 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.9093, with a change in price of -4.14. Similarly, FingerMotion Inc. recorded 232,171 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -72.63%.

FNGR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FNGR stands at 0.45. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.39.

FNGR Stock Stochastic Average

FingerMotion Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 20.07%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 50.49%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 69.39% and 68.63%, respectively.