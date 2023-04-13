Express Inc. (EXPR) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Express Inc.’s current trading price is -83.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 0.12%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.66 and $4.02. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.56 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 1.86 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Express Inc. (EXPR) currently stands at $0.66. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.72 after starting at $0.72. The stock’s lowest price was $0.67 before closing at $0.67.

In terms of market performance, Express Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $4.02 on 05/05/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.66 on 04/13/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Express Inc. (EXPR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -38.44% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 49.93M and boasts a workforce of 11000 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.0364, with a change in price of -0.57. Similarly, Express Inc. recorded 2,733,000 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -45.93%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EXPR stands at 0.40. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.40.

EXPR Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Express Inc. over the last 50 days is 0.61%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 1.89%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 5.93% and 8.01%, respectively.

EXPR Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -34.82%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -42.69%. The price of EXPR leaped by -25.20% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.86%.