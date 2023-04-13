Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Entegris Inc.’s current trading price is -41.06% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.74%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $61.75 and $122.32 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.63 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.61 million over the last three months.

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) stock is currently valued at $72.09. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $77.44 after opening at $77.31. The stock briefly dropped to $72.03 before ultimately closing at $76.49.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Entegris Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $122.32 on 04/20/22 and a low of $61.75 for the same time frame on 11/04/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.93B and boasts a workforce of 10000 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 77.36, with a change in price of -8.20. Similarly, Entegris Inc. recorded 1,679,150 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.21%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ENTG stands at 1.80. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.75.

ENTG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Entegris Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 0.34%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 0.47%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 18.05% and 18.65%, respectively.

ENTG Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 9.91%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -10.32%. The price of ENTG decreased -9.47% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.33%.