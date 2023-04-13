Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Energy Fuels Inc.’s current trading price is -50.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.74%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $4.69 and $11.00. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Energy reached around 0.66 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.88 million over the last three months.

The current stock price for Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) is $5.47. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $5.44 after opening at $5.44. It dipped to a low of $5.23 before ultimately closing at $5.23.

Energy Fuels Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $11.00 on 04/14/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $4.69 on 07/06/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) has experienced a quarterly decline of -19.72% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 826.49M and boasts a workforce of 129 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.33, with a change in price of -1.51. Similarly, Energy Fuels Inc. recorded 1,757,118 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -21.50%.

UUUU Stock Stochastic Average

Energy Fuels Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 21.22%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 71.86%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 56.01% and 47.96%, respectively.

UUUU Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant loss of -11.84% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -12.40%. Over the past 30 days, the price of UUUU has leaped by -0.45%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.10%.