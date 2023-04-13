Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Dell Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -20.40% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.28%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $32.90 and $52.60. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.52 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 3.96 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is $41.87. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $41.99 after an opening price of $41.80. The stock briefly fell to $41.15 before ending the session at $41.60.

Dell Technologies Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $52.60 on 05/27/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $32.90 on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 31.05B and boasts a workforce of 133000 employees.

Dell Technologies Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Dell Technologies Inc. as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 40.77, with a change in price of -0.48. Similarly, Dell Technologies Inc. recorded 3,714,651 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.13%.

DELL Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Dell Technologies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 75.19%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 97.83%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 97.12% and 91.38% respectively.

DELL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price gain of 4.10% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 21.43%. The price of DELL fallen by 14.49% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 2.45%.