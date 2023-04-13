Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Daqo New Energy Corp.’s current trading price is -40.84% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 26.73%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $36.03 and $77.18. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.58 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 1.26 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) is currently priced at $45.66. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $48.758 after opening at $48.31. The day’s lowest price was $45.66 before the stock closed at $48.44.

Daqo New Energy Corp.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $77.18 on 07/07/22 and a low of $36.03 for the same time frame on 05/12/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.54% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.37B and boasts a workforce of 2399 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 46.55, with a change in price of -11.79. Similarly, Daqo New Energy Corp. recorded 1,280,188 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -20.52%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DQ stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

DQ Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Daqo New Energy Corp. over the last 50 days is 32.42%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 32.36%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 46.95% and 38.16%, respectively.

DQ Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant gain of 18.26% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -7.65%. Over the past 30 days, the price of DQ has leaped by -8.37%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.17%.