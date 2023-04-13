ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. ContraFect Corporation’s current trading price is -99.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $1.00 and $363.20. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.9 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.7 million observed over the last three months.

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) currently has a stock price of $1.11. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $1.0799 after opening at $1.02. The lowest recorded price for the day was $1.00 before it closed at $1.01.

ContraFect Corporation’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $363.20 on 06/10/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $1.00 on 04/12/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -86.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.63M and boasts a workforce of 23 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.0134, with a change in price of -10.71. Similarly, ContraFect Corporation recorded 450,922 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -90.68%.

CFRX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of ContraFect Corporation over the past 50 days is 1.71%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 6.79%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 3.39% and 2.82%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

CFRX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -85.55%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -91.16%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CFRX has leaped by -50.45%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.11%.