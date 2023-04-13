Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s current trading price is -26.94% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 57.26%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $14.04 and $30.22. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.6 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.46 million observed over the last three months.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) currently has a stock price of $22.08. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $23.835 after opening at $23.72. The lowest recorded price for the day was $21.985 before it closed at $23.55.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $30.22 on 01/26/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $14.04 on 05/11/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -22.39% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 752.49M and boasts a workforce of 207 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 25.01, with a change in price of +0.55. Similarly, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. recorded 408,335 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.55%.

How COLL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for COLL stands at 3.60. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.76.

COLL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. over the past 50 days is 1.11%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 2.92%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 27.09% and 32.75%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

COLL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -4.83%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 31.90%. Over the last 30 days, the price of COLL has leaped by -7.81%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -8.00%.