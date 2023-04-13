Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s current trading price is 3.18% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 153.13%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.28 and $3.14. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.63 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.16 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) has a stock price of $3.24. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $3.37 after an opening price of $3.11. The day’s lowest price was $3.0872, and it closed at $3.06.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $3.14 on 04/12/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $1.28 on 05/12/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) has experienced a quarterly rise of 100.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 179.04M and boasts a workforce of 24300 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.91, with a change in price of +1.58. Similarly, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. recorded 150,706 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +95.18%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TAST stands at 3.24. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.19.

TAST Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. over the last 50 days is 91.45%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 90.37%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 92.57% and 95.05%, respectively.

TAST Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 138.24%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 100.00%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TAST has fallen by 60.40%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 26.56%.