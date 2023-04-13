Home  »  Finance   »  Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) Stock: Explor...

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s current trading price is 3.18% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 153.13%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.28 and $3.14. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.63 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.16 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) has a stock price of $3.24. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $3.37 after an opening price of $3.11. The day’s lowest price was $3.0872, and it closed at $3.06.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $3.14 on 04/12/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $1.28 on 05/12/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) has experienced a quarterly rise of 100.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 179.04M and boasts a workforce of 24300 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.91, with a change in price of +1.58. Similarly, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. recorded 150,706 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +95.18%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TAST stands at 3.24. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.19.

TAST Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. over the last 50 days is 91.45%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 90.37%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 92.57% and 95.05%, respectively.

TAST Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 138.24%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 100.00%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TAST has fallen by 60.40%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 26.56%.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

On Key

Related Posts

Facebook Twitter Google-plus Pinterest

About Company

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.

Quick Links

Categories

Copyright 2023 © All rights Reserved.