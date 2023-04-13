Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s current trading price is -11.88% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 62.87%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $12.26 and $22.65 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.76 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 0.86 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) is $19.96. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $19.92 after an opening price of $19.88. The stock briefly fell to $19.88 before ending the session at $19.88.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $22.65 on 04/14/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $12.26 on 10/11/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) has experienced a quarterly rise of 42.57% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 839.33M and boasts a workforce of 725 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 16.44, with a change in price of +5.69. Similarly, Cardiovascular Systems Inc. recorded 627,503 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +39.91%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CSII stands at 0.08. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.08.

CSII Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 99.93%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 98.15%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 88.47% and 87.12%, respectively.

CSII Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 46.55% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 54.73%. The price of CSII fallen by 0.96% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.35%.