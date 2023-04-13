Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s current trading price is -40.16% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 65.89%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $12.08 and $33.49 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.63 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.35 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) is $20.04. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $21.55 after an opening price of $21.55. The stock briefly fell to $19.95 before ending the session at $21.43.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The market performance of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $33.49 on 12/14/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $12.08 on 06/16/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -30.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 574.75M and boasts a workforce of 236 employees.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Bicycle Therapeutics plc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 26.24, with a change in price of -8.20. Similarly, Bicycle Therapeutics plc recorded 306,912 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -29.04%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BCYC stands at 0.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.11.

BCYC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 5.08%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 2.78%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 26.78% and 43.98%, respectively.

BCYC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -32.30% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -3.79%. The price of BCYC leaped by -5.38% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -4.71%.