BEN’s Stock Woes: Up 21.64% in 6 Months, Up 21.64% in Just 5 Days

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 0.15%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 21.64%. The price of BEN decreased -2.33% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.94%.

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) stock is currently valued at $26.42. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $27.55 after opening at $27.53. The stock briefly dropped to $26.395 before ultimately closing at $27.16.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Franklin Resources Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $34.37 on 02/02/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $20.24 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of BEN Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Franklin Resources Inc.’s current trading price is -23.12% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 30.55%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$20.24 and $34.37. The Franklin Resources Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Financial, saw a trading volume of around 3.54 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 4.02 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.37% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.22B and boasts a workforce of 9400 employees.

Franklin Resources Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Franklin Resources Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 5 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 28.22, with a change in price of -0.50. Similarly, Franklin Resources Inc. recorded 3,611,901 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.86%.

BEN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BEN stands at 0.82. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.82.

BEN Stock Stochastic Average

Franklin Resources Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 9.46%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 42.35%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 50.09% and 45.99%, respectively.