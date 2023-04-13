Bath & Body Works Inc.: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 8.36B Market Cap

The present stock price for Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) is $36.37. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $38.25 after an opening price of $38.02. The stock briefly fell to $36.19 before ending the session at $37.83.

Bath & Body Works Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $58.17 on 04/21/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $25.75 on 06/30/22.

52-week price history of BBWI Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Bath & Body Works Inc.’s current trading price is -37.48% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 41.24%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $25.75 to $58.17. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the Bath & Body Works Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.96 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.3.05 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -20.59% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.36B and boasts a workforce of 8800 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Bath & Body Works Inc.

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Bath & Body Works Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 41.26, with a change in price of +2.45. Similarly, Bath & Body Works Inc. recorded 3,494,275 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +7.22%.

BBWI Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Bath & Body Works Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 17.00%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 56.49%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 73.92% and 64.67% respectively.

BBWI Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -13.69% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 6.78%. The price of BBWI leaped by -0.63% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.49%.