AXTA Stock: Exploring Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Growth

The stock price for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) currently stands at $30.50. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $30.86 after starting at $30.86. The stock’s lowest price was $30.435 before closing at $30.45.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $32.56 on 03/06/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $20.66 on 10/10/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of AXTA Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s current trading price is -6.33% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 47.63%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $20.66 to $32.56. In the Basic Materials sector, the Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.91 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.3.01 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.30% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.70B and boasts a workforce of 12000 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 28.00, with a change in price of +4.29. Similarly, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. recorded 2,482,539 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +16.37%.

Examining AXTA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AXTA stands at 2.55. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.53.

AXTA Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 61.50%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 74.43%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 69.68% and 68.68% respectively.

AXTA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 19.75%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 43.39%. The price of AXTA fallen by 5.10% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.36%.