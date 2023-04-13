Home  »  Stock   »  Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Stock: Naviga...

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s current trading price is -6.52% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 58.92%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.85 and $3.14 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.91 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.9 million over the last three months.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) stock is currently valued at $2.94. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $2.95 after opening at $2.935. The stock briefly dropped to $2.80 before ultimately closing at $2.81.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $3.14 on 03/30/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $1.85 on 09/23/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 461.65M and boasts a workforce of 96 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.74, with a change in price of +0.23. Similarly, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation recorded 948,418 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +8.52%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ABUS stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ABUS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 62.61%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 37.68%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 21.99% and 26.11%, respectively.

ABUS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 26.18%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 53.13%. The price of ABUS decreased -2.97% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.38%.

