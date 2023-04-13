An In-Depth Look at Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. Inc. (FULC) Price Performance During Market Crashes

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -68.96%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -71.61%. The price of FULC leaped by -49.78% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -13.74%.

The stock price for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) currently stands at $2.26. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $2.59 after starting at $2.54. The stock’s lowest price was $2.25 before closing at $2.50.

The market performance of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $18.97 on 04/13/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $2.28 on 04/12/23.

52-week price history of FULC Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -88.09% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -0.88%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$2.28 and $18.97. The Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 0.88 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 1.3 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -81.63% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 141.97M and boasts a workforce of 89 employees.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.71, with a change in price of -4.92. Similarly, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. recorded 1,089,998 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -68.52%.

FULC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FULC stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

FULC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 0.08%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 0.56%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 5.14% and 5.35%, respectively.