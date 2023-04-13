Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Alaska Air Group Inc.’s current trading price is -31.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.86%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $37.19 and $61.55 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.02 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.59 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) is $41.98. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $43.14 after an opening price of $42.91. The stock briefly fell to $41.53 before ending the session at $43.18.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Alaska Air Group Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $61.55 on 04/21/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $37.19 on 03/24/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.25% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.34B and boasts a workforce of 22922 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 45.98, with a change in price of -4.87. Similarly, Alaska Air Group Inc. recorded 1,480,726 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.39%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ALK stands at 0.57. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.49.

ALK Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Alaska Air Group Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 28.54%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 75.77%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 71.12% and 60.07%, respectively.

ALK Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -2.24% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 1.94%. The price of ALK leaped by -4.76% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.02%.