ADT Inc. (ADT) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. ADT Inc.’s current trading price is -32.64% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 13.33%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $6.00 and $10.10 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.29 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 2.78 million over the last three months.

At present, ADT Inc. (ADT) has a stock price of $6.80. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $6.975 after an opening price of $6.95. The day’s lowest price was $6.76, and it closed at $6.92.

ADT Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $10.10 on 12/13/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $6.00 on 07/05/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

ADT Inc. (ADT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -29.02% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.27B and boasts a workforce of 22000 employees.

ADT Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating ADT Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.42, with a change in price of -2.45. Similarly, ADT Inc. recorded 2,863,068 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -26.49%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ADT stands at 2.86. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.61.

ADT Stock Stochastic Average

ADT Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 2.75%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 10.53%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 28.07% and 27.15%, respectively.

ADT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -25.03%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -16.05%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ADT has leaped by -3.95%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.16%.