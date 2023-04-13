A Deep Dive into Reservoir Media Inc. (RSVR) Stock Performance

Reservoir Media Inc. (RSVR) current stock price is $6.08. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $6.29 after opening at $6.29. The stock’s lowest point was $6.00 before it closed at $6.02.

Reservoir Media Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $9.72 on 04/29/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $4.42 on 10/10/22.

52-week price history of RSVR Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Reservoir Media Inc.’s current trading price is -37.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 37.56%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $4.42 and $9.72. The Communication Services sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.76 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 79230.0 over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Reservoir Media Inc. (RSVR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.85% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 389.37M and boasts a workforce of 78 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.47, with a change in price of unch. Similarly, Reservoir Media Inc. recorded 85,152 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of unch.

RSVR Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RSVR stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.85.

RSVR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Reservoir Media Inc. over the past 50 days is 28.69%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 50.37%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 53.09% and 58.19%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

RSVR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 1.84%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 32.75%. The price of RSVR increased 2.18% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.55%.