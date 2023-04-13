89bio Inc. (ETNB) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. 89bio Inc.’s current trading price is -18.47% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 635.00%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $2.00 and $18.03. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.77 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 2.17 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of 89bio Inc. (ETNB) is currently priced at $14.70. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $14.6999 after opening at $14.38. The day’s lowest price was $14.03 before the stock closed at $14.15.

89bio Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $18.03 on 03/24/23 and a low of $2.00 for the same time frame on 05/03/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

89bio Inc. (ETNB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 38.68% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 971.54M and boasts a workforce of 45 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.10, with a change in price of +5.41. Similarly, 89bio Inc. recorded 1,707,501 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +58.86%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ETNB stands at 0.13. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.13.

ETNB Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for 89bio Inc. over the last 50 days is 52.90%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 52.90%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 49.45% and 50.05%, respectively.

ETNB Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant gain of 15.48% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 83.98%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ETNB has fallen by 4.26%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.27%.