YS’s Stock Market Puzzle: Piecing Together 2023’s Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -85.04% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -84.68%. The price of YS leaped by -84.86% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -12.79%.

The present stock price for YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) is $1.50. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $1.60 after an opening price of $1.56. The stock briefly fell to $1.49 before ending the session at $1.59.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic.

52-week price history of YS Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. YS Biopharma Co. Ltd.’s current trading price is -91.87% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 7.14%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.40 and $18.44. The YS Biopharma Co. Ltd.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 0.54 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.29 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -85.04% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 139.19M and boasts a workforce of 865 employees.

YS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for YS stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.