X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) Stock: Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -60.62% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 46.17%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.65 and $2.41 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.62 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.91 million over the last three months.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) stock is currently valued at $0.95. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.96 after opening at $0.87. The stock briefly dropped to $0.86 before ultimately closing at $0.87.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $2.41 on 10/06/22 and a low of $0.65 for the same time frame on 12/19/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -12.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 117.23M and boasts a workforce of 70 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.0533, with a change in price of -0.96. Similarly, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 1,226,991 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -50.26%.

Understanding XFOR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for XFOR stands at 0.45. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.44.

XFOR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 56.70%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 94.50%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 57.91% and 39.66%, respectively.

XFOR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -4.32%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -56.81%. The price of XFOR increase 7.33% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.98%.