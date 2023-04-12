Workday Inc. (WDAY) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Workday Inc.’s current trading price is -17.90% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 49.15%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $128.72 and $233.84. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.56 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 2.01 million observed over the last three months.

Workday Inc. (WDAY) current stock price is $191.99. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $196.98 after opening at $195.99. The stock’s lowest point was $192.635 before it closed at $195.98.

In terms of market performance, Workday Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $233.84 on 04/13/22, while the lowest value was $128.72 on 11/04/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Workday Inc. (WDAY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 19.84% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 51.03B and boasts a workforce of 17700 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Workday Inc.

As of right now, 22 analysts are rating Workday Inc. as a BUY, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 177.16, with a change in price of +31.37. Similarly, Workday Inc. recorded 2,074,269 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +19.52%.

How WDAY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WDAY stands at 0.53. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.53.

WDAY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Workday Inc. over the last 50 days is at 55.33%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 43.88%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 57.60% and 64.57%, respectively.

WDAY Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 14.74%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 29.87%. The price of WDAY increased 5.93% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.24%.